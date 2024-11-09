Kiir revokes legislative appointment of expelled FDP SG Changkuoth Bichiock

President Salva Kiir has revoked the appointment of Changkuoth Bichiock to the national parliament – after the former Secretary General of Federal Democratic Party (FDP) was dismissed from his political party over allegations of insubordination and gross misconduct.

Mr. Bichiock was once a prominent figure in the FDP who headed the Parliamentary Specialized Committee on Finance and Planning, where he played a key role in finance-related matters until his removal in September 2024.

He is at the center of an escalating row with his former chairman Gabriel Changson after the latter dismissed and accused him of harassing and intimidating fellow party members.

In Republican Decree read on SSBC on Friday, President Kiir rescinded Bichiock’s appointment to the national parliament on the ticket of South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) and named Tut Gatkek Tut in his place.

Announcing his expulsion from FDP on November 3, the party spokesperson, Wazir Michael Liah said the behavior of Hon. Bichiok created an atmosphere of tension and discomfort within the party.

“This decision follows repeated and severe violations of FDP protocols, including insubordination, gross misconduct and behavior that has jeopardized party unity and the FDP’s reputation.”

In response, Changkuoth Bichiok said in an interview with Eye Radio on the next day that the FDP leadership has no right to dismiss him from the party.

“Chairperson has no right to just dismiss anybody like this, especially in my status as the Secretary General of the party, and all the things that you narrated are procedural with our constitution and our principles.”

“If there are these violations that he quoted, a committee has to be set up to investigate. And then after investigation, it has to be reported to the Leadership Council, and then discussed.”

Instead, Bichiok accused former chairman Hon. Gabriel Changson of authoritarian leadership and not listening to other members’ ideas.

“FDP has been facing a lot of issues and we have been trying to manage them, but it is to the point where it becomes very difficult because the person that is running it is working like it is his party, where he cannot listen to other members ideas.”

FDP Spokesperson Wazir insisted that the decision was made by the party to demonstrate its commitment to uphold discipline and advance its democratic principles.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter