Jadalla warns police against misrepresenting enforcement of alcohol ban

The Governor of Central Equatoria State Augustino Jadalla Kamilo Wani has warned security forces against compromising or expanding the enforcement of a ban on the production and sale of certain alcoholic spirits in Juba city.

Jadalla was on an inspection visit to factories and companies in the Gumbo Sherikat area on Friday to ensure compliance with a recent gubernatorial order banning the alcoholic products.

Gerald Francis, the state Acting Minister of Information and Communication, urged security personnel to stick to the enforcement of what is specified in the directive.

“It has come to our notice and notice of H.E. the Governor that some of our officials who are given orders to implement this order have crossed their boundaries,” Francis told the media.

“We want them to stick to what is written in the order. Our security personnel should only target what the government of Central Equatoria has identified.”

On his part, Juba County Commissioner Emmanuel Tete Ezbon warned traders against non-compliance with the ban, which lists specific spirits like royal gins, rhino gins, waragi, and star gin.

According to the order, beers, wines, and other alcoholic beverages have been allowed.

“We want to see that Juba is clean after a week and has no any alcohol in the name of gins. And no security organs should confiscate alcohols that the order of the Governor did not define,” said Tete.

“There is information that some of the security organs go and interfere with the rights of the business people. All traders involved in selling alcohols should abide by the order. When we arrest any trader with any alcohol call gin we will first take away your trading license and close your business.”

Commissioner Tete cautioned that violators risk losing their trading licenses and business closures. The state security forces, including the police and National Security Service, have been directed to implement this order.

