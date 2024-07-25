You are here: Home | Humanitarian | News | Ambassador Adler holds discussions with Finance Minister Dongrin
The National Minister of Finance and Planning met with the US Ambassador to South Sudan on Thursday to discuss enhancing cooperation aimed at expediting the distribution of humanitarian aid across the country.
In a statement released by the Department of Communication and Media at the Finance Ministry, Dr. Marial Dongrin Ater praised the longstanding cooperation between the US and South Sudan.
“Minister Dongrin lauded the long history of political, diplomatic and economic cooperation between South Sudan and the United States of America and assured the US ambassador of continued collaboration,” the statement read.
