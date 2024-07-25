Retreat seeking end to Sudan war kicks off in Djibouti

A retreat of multilateral organizations and international stakeholders dedicated to mediating the Sudan conflict has kicked off in the Republic of Djibouti.

The stakeholders planning retreat initiated by the Arab League of State, seeks to enhance the coordination of mediation initiatives regarding the ongoing catastrophe in Sudan.

In his remarks, IGAD’s Executive Secretary Dr Workneh Gebeyehu said the participation of the stakeholder demonstrates “a clear testimony of the shared commitment towards achieving a peaceful resolution of the armed conflict in Sudan, sixteen months since it broke out in April 2023. “

Dr Gebeyehu stated that the conflict in Sudan has shaken our region, shattered the lives of millions, and exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in the Horn of Africa and beyond, and as posing a severe challenge to regional peace and security.

He said Sudan’s conflict is complex and requires a comprehensive strategy that extends beyond immediate ceasefires and focuses on effective security and political transition, reconciliation and socio–economic transformation.

“Through this rich tapestry of voices, we can create innovative solutions and build a framework that genuinely reflects the aspirations of the Sudanese people.

” As we embark on this retreat, let us seize the strategic opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to our mission, fortify our alliances, and, most importantly, restore hope and peace to our brothers and sisters from Sudan,” said the IGAD Executive Secretary.

In May, peace mediation by the Saudi, US and African countries hit a deadlock after Sudan Army (SAF) and the Rapid Support Force (RSF) reportedly dishonoured confidence-building measures and withdraw military forces from key towns.

Dr Gebehehu said despite the hurdles, IGAD and the partners remain resolute to ensure Sudan achieve lasting peace.

“Over the past months, IGAD and our continental and international partners have actively engaged in various mediation efforts.

“We have seen moments of hope and instances of setbacks, but our resolve has remained unshaken and we are determined to continue until our brothers and sisters in Sudan achieve lasting peace.

