GIZ, Cordaid launch boreholes drilling, repair in WES’ Yambio and Nzara

The German Development Cooperation GIZ and Catholic Organization for Relief and Development Aid (Cordaid) have launched drilling and rehabilitation of new boreholes in Nzara and Yambio counties of Western Equatoria.

The infrastructure repair started on November 14 to address water-related challenges for smallholder farmers as well as local residents.

In a press statement, the development partners said 18 boreholes will be available for clean water access, with 7 boreholes being newly drilled and 11 currently nonfunctional boreholes being rehabilitated.

In addition, three rehabilitated boreholes will be upgraded with solar-powered technology.

An assessment conducted by GIZ in 2023 found that many communities in the counties Yambio and Nzara depend on run-off surface water from streams and rivers, and often lack access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene services.

The organization underscored that access to clean and safe water and sanitation is a human right and reflected in goal 6 of the Sustainable Development Goals adopted by the United Nations in 2015.

The drilling and rehabilitation of the boreholes is implemented by GIZ on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and in cooperation with World Food Programme and UNICEF.

“Working directly with smallholder farmers and cooperatives in Nzara and Yambio and Aweil West and Aweil Centre in Northern Bahr el Ghazal, the project aims to support farmers in increasing their harvest and providing a more varied and healthier diet to their families by boosting the productivity of their farms,” the statement said.

The drilling of the new boreholes and the rehabilitation and upgrading of non-functional boreholes will be done by Greta Ruaha Drilling Company Limited in villages within the counties of Nzara and Yambio, it added.

In South Sudan, GIZ works on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development. Germany provides humanitarian assistance and supports the long-term development of South Sudan, above all in the fields of local governance, rural development, sustainable agri-food systems, water and sanitation supply, peace and reconciliation, gender equality and SGBV prevention.

