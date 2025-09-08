8th September 2025

Activist urges lawmakers to address detention of South Sudanese in Sudan

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 1 hour ago

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – A civil society activist is appealing to South Sudanese lawmakers to intervene on behalf of citizens, primarily female tea sellers, who are reportedly being held in prisons across Sudan.

Edmond Yakani, Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), has called on both the Juba and Khartoum governments to immediately form a joint committee to ensure the safety and legal protection of their citizens caught in the ongoing conflict.

Yakani reminded both countries of the Four Freedoms Agreement, which includes freedom of movement and residency.

He stressed that citizens should not suffer because of political disputes between their leaders.

“I have received multiple phone calls from South Sudanese individuals, mainly women who are tea sellers, who are right now in various prisons across Sudan,” Yakani said.

He added that many fear they may face political trials or even death sentences.

Yakani said the detainees are allegedly being forced to confess to supporting either the Sudan Armed Forces or the Rapid Support Forces.

He warned that citizens should not be punished for the power struggle between rival groups in Khartoum.

Yakani stated that he received calls from various towns, including Omdurman, where a significant number of South Sudanese women are held.

The CEPO director urged President Salva Kiir and Sudan’s Sovereign Council President, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, to take urgent action.

He emphasized the need to ensure that the detainees are treated with dignity, their rights are respected, and any alleged crimes are handled through a proper legal process.

