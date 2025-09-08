Goverment committed to education for all – VP Josephine Lagu

Vice President Josephine Lagu Yanga says the government is working to improve education and ensure that every child gets a chance to learn.

She spoke during the commemoration of International Literacy Day on Monday in Juba.

Vice President Yanga said education should not be seen as a divine privilege but as a basic right for all.

“Learning or education for that matter is really not a privilege and we should stop looking at it as though it was some sort of a God-given privilege. Learning or education is a right. It’s a human right. It’s a right of everybody who desires to do so. Myself and the Ministry of General Education, we are going to look at this and see how we can improve this activity,” he said.

Speaking at the same event, the Minister of General Education and Instruction, Kuyok Abol Kuyok, said school enrolment has increased from 300,000 in 2005 to 2.2 million in 2025.

He said gender parity is being achieved in primary schools across the country.

“At the dawn of peace in 2005, were only 300,000 school children in the entire South Sudan. In terms of gender, there were only three girls for every 100 learners. With a steady leadership, the President launched the girls’ education policy in Lui. Today, enrolment is at 2.2 million learners and in primary education we are attaining gender parity. In fact, in some states there are more girls than boys in primary school,” he said.

On behalf of UNICEF South Sudan, Emily Roy reaffirmed their commitment to support inclusive and equitable quality education in the country.

“UNICEF is proud to stand alongside the Ministry of General Education and Instruction, UNESCO, and all education partners in this journey. Together we are working to ensure that every child, whether in a classroom or in an alternative education program, has access to quality, inclusive, and relevant learning opportunity,” he said.

This year’s International Literacy Day was marked under the theme: “Promoting Literacy in the Digital Era.”

