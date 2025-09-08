Malakal police shootout kills officer after refusal to deploy to Ulang

MALAKAL, Upper Nile (Eye Radio) – A police officer was killed and another wounded in a Malakal shootout sparked by a refusal to deploy to Ulang County. Upper Nile State Governor James Koang Chuol confirmed the tragic incident, which occurred on Monday afternoon.

Speaking to Eye Radio in an exclusive interview from Malakal, Governor Chuol explained that the incident began with a disagreement between a police officer and his superior.

The situation escalated when the junior officer refused to comply with an order and fired at his commander.

The commander’s bodyguard then responded by shooting back at the junior officer.

Governor Koang stated that the state security committee quickly intervened to control the situation.

“The security situation is calm, but in the morning, there was a shootout among the new police force who were brought for deployment to Ulang County,” Governor Koang stated.

“They had an indiscipline issue that led to a shootout among themselves. One person died, and another was injured.”

“Of course, we regret the situation, but it is now under control,” Governor Koang stated. “We thank the security forces for bringing the situation under control quickly and managing the police force. We know they made a mistake. Now, they have been gathered in one place.”

“People should know that in this town, we have enemies both within and outside. People don’t want us to be stable,” he continued. “The stability we have had since April is remarkable. We have not heard a single bullet fired in one day.”

“We are telling our citizens to continue with their business and to ignore social media rumors, as these are from people who do not want us to have stability, especially in Upper Nile. We are appealing to our citizens to stay calm and be patient.”

He clarified that the incident was an isolated case of police indiscipline and was not a clash between the police and the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF).

Share with friends: Facebook twitter