Activist opposes Uganda power deal, suggests building own dam

An activist has advised the unity government against the import of electricity from neighbouring Uganda, saying South Sudan has enough resources to build its own dam.

The call comes after the South Sudan Ambassador to Uganda Simon Juac Deng revealed to Eye Radio in an exclusive interview that the government is planning to import electricity through Nimule and Kaya from Karuma dam in Uganda.

The announcement was received with mixed reactions from the public as many were seen to have differing opinions as opposed to the government plan.

Speaking to Eye Radio the Executive Director of Blending Community Service Organization in Yambio, Western Equatoria State Justin Woduapai, cautioned the government not to purchase power.

According to Justin, the country has abundant resources to construct a power plan without relying on neighbouring countries.

“My advice to our parties in the agreement for the current traditional government is that we need to own our resources and we need to develop our country to construct our power plant,

“Ethiopia started constructing its power in 2013 if am not mistaken and today it has the largest power plant in the whole of Africa,” he said adding that “trying to go to Uganda and buy is a business.

The imported power is expected to be ready before the country holds its general elections in 2024.

When asked about the long-term consequences should the government import electricity, the activist said the cost will be much more expensive and warned the citizens will be exploited.

‘It will be very expensive and then the power plan station management committee will be exploiting the South Sudanese at the mercy of building them the power,

“They will be controlling the businesses because they are the ones who have the power of giving it and power may go off anytime, ” he stressed.

