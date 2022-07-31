Activist criticizes Bor Prison wardens for charging visitors

An activist said jailers at Bor prison are demanding money from relatives and friends of prisoners who visit the facility, over unclear reasons.

Bol Deng Bol, the Chairperson of Jonglei Civil Society Network claimed, the prison officers collect between 500 South Sudanese Pound and 1000 South Sudanese Pounds from persons visiting the facility.

“The officers at Bor Prison charge victors some small amount of money. This amount vary they can ask you for 500ssp or 1000ssp or even more and people have been complaining a lot,” said Deng.

The activist said, upon his inquiry, the wardens told him, they are charging the visitors to support them in their work.

He also told Eye Radio, the prison wardens turn away those without money.

Meanwhile, Deng said the prison is overcrowded and food and sanitation facilities are inadequate.

The state government is yet to comment on the matter, and efforts to reach the Director of Jonglei State Prison Service General Bol Wal for comment were fruitless.