6 people killed in separate incidents in Jonglei last week

At least six people have been killed in four separate cattle related attacks in the area last week, authorities in Jonglei State have said.

The state Minister of Information John Samuel Manyuon says successive attacks on villages and cattle camps were carried out by unidentified gunmen.

Manyuon stated that the attacks on Baidit, Nyirol, Uror and two cattle camps left three people dead and five others wounded.

He also reported that three people were killed among the attackers who went away with over 7,000 cattle.

“With the security situation in Jonglei, for the last week, there were four incidents that happened across the state. One was on the 6th of April, there was an attack on Makolchuei Boma of Baidit Payam, and this attack was carried out by suspected criminals,” Samuel told Eye Radio on Monday.

“Second incident was on 7th, when armed criminals also attacked a cattle camp; killing one person, injuring one and went away with more than 7,000 herds of cattle.

“The third incident was in a place called Dok village in Nyirol County. Cattle raiders also raided a cattle camp on 9th of April, killing one person and injuring three. So from the attackers, three people were also killed.”

Over the past years, Jonglei state has experienced endless waves of communal violence among four communities there.

The violence is frequently characterized by road ambushes, cattle raids, child abductions and other forms of revenge-inducing crimes.

Early last year, Vice President James Wani Igga initiated a people-to-people peace conference in the Greater Jonglei region to address the root causes of communal violence.

The conference held in Jonglei and Greater Pibor resolved to end the circle of violence related to cattle raids, revenge attacks, and child abductions.

However, such incidents have continued to occur.

