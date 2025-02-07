3 die in Nimule as Uganda-bound truck rolls over pedestrians

Three people have died and two others were injured after an overloaded commercial truck exporting animal hides to Uganda rolled over pedestrians along roadside in Nimule Town on Thursday, police said.

The truck transporting “untanned leather” to Uganda tumbled sideway due to poor road conditions and excessive weight of its cargo, Nimule Police Inspector Maj. David Kasimiro said.

Maj. Kasmiro confirmed that three men died at the scene while two others sustained injuries in the incident, which occurred at around 5:00 PM.

According to the police official, the truck driver has been arrested and is under investigation regarding the cause of the fatal accident.

“The truck loaded with untanned leather was traveling from Juba to Uganda. When it reached the checkpoint, due to poor road conditions and the truck being overloaded, it overturned and crushed five people,” he said.

“All the victims were men—three died, and two were injured. The driver was not injured but has been arrested for investigation. The problem was the road conditions.”

When contacted, Nimule Hospital Director Dr. David Nyuma confirmed that the facility received two bodies, with a third person dying shortly after arrival.

“We received three individuals—two were already dead, and the third passed away shortly after arrival. If there were other victims, they may not have come to the hospital.”

In a separate interview, Major Elijah Bill, a traffic police officer, confirmed that one of the victims was Sergeant Major Ngor Ajak, a customs officer.

Elijah added that the two survivors are in stable condition.

“The leather load was quite heavy for the vehicle, causing it to fall and hit three people. One of the victims lost an arm and a leg and later succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to the hospital.”

“Two others were at the roadside, including Sergeant Major Ngor Ajak from the customs division, who also died. The accident left three dead, and two others sustained severe pain and minor.”

