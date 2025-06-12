12th June 2025
Cattle raid in Ruweng leaves three dead, six injured

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 7 hours ago

Map of Unity State (before Ruweng AA seceded). | File photo.

Three people were killed and six others injured in a cattle raid in Pan-Lou, Pariang town, on Thursday morning, according to authorities in the Ruweng Administrative Area.

The acting Minister of Information for Ruweng, who also serves as the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Animal Resources, and Fisheries, confirmed the incident to Eye Radio this evening.

Monylang Minyiel alleged that armed youth from Unity State carried out the raid in Pan-Lou, making away with about one thousand heads of cattle. The attack resulted in three fatalities and six injuries.

“It happened early this morning, around midnight, in the Pan-Lou area within Pariang town, the capital of Ruweng Administrative Area. The attackers were armed youth from Unity State who mobilized and attacked the town,” he said.

“They took one thousand heads of cattle, killed three people, and injured six others from Ruweng Administrative Area.”

When contacted, Eng. Gatwech Both, Unity State Minister of Information and Communications, confirmed the incident to Eye Radio.

He stated that security forces intercepted the armed youth and recovered most of the stolen cattle. The forces are still pursuing the raiders.

“We are aware of the incident that occurred at 3 AM. Upon notification by Ruweng Administration leadership, security forces were dispatched and confiscated most of the cattle. They are continuing the pursuit of the raiders,” said Gatwech Both.

12th June 2025

