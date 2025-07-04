20 lawyers unite to seek justice for Juba checkpoint shooting victim

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – A legal alliance of 20 volunteer lawyers has been established to pursue justice for Garang Simon Dhieu, a hotel worker fatally shot by a police officer at a Juba checkpoint over the weekend.

Garang was riding his motorbike home around 11 p.m. on Saturday when police stopped him. Witnesses and his colleagues say he was unarmed and posed no threat.

He was shot in the head, which suggests he was standing still and not being aggressive. Police have since arrested the officer accused of the shooting.

Peter Kiir, one of the lead volunteer lawyers, told Eye Radio that the alliance was formed due to shock and outrage. He said their idea came after hearing about Garang’s death, emphasizing that police should protect citizens, not kill them.

Kiir added that witnesses claim Garang didn’t resist, and the headshot proves he wasn’t running or attacking.

The lawyers aim to support Garang’s family in court and ensure the legal process runs its full course without outside interference.

As public pressure grows, legal experts and civil society leaders continue to demand accountability and police reform, stressing that protecting civilians must be the main focus of law enforcement.

Kiir explained, “The idea came after we heard the news of the killing of Garang, which shocked us. This shock stems from the fact that the mission of the security forces and police is to protect citizens, not to target people and shoot them.”

He added, “According to witnesses, he was unarmed and did not take any action. We might say that he provoked the police and security forces at the checkpoint.”

“Our words confirm that he was shot in the head, and this is proof that he was hit while he was standing and did not try to escape,” Kiir stated.

He also confirmed, “If we talk about the number of lawyers who have joined forces to defend the deceased in court, the number has reached 20 volunteer lawyers so far, and there are more coming.”

Finally, Kiir said, “The main role that we will play as lawyers is the support that we will provide in court, and I will take these procedures through their course without external interference.”

