Alumni of Yei-based university launch coffee plantation

Alumni of Emmanuel Christian University, a faith-based institution in Yei River County, have embarked on a coffee plantation to enhance the university’s long-term sustainability.

According to Lukadi Joseph, the university’s Public Relations Officer, the initiative has begun with the planting of over 4,000 coffee seedlings this year.

He said that the institution aims to cultivate more than 20,000 seedlings to transform the plan into a sustainability project.

Luate Justin, one of the Alumni, said the initiative will encourage the community to embark on large-scale agriculture to support their livelihoods.

He encouraged other learning institutions to also embark on agriculture as a means for sustainability.

Meanwhile, Angel Owarpio, a former student of the institution, commended the initiative, saying it will strengthen the university’s long-term sustainability.

Established in 2001, Emmanuel Christian University is located in Tore Payam of Yei River County, Central Equatoria State.

It changed its name and transformed to Emmanuel Christian University (ECU) from Emmanuel Christian Training Center (ECTC) after approval from the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Technology to operate as an independent private university in South Sudan in September 2024.

The university offers three main bachelor’s degree programs through its faculties of Theology, Education and Community Development, and Business Development.

In addition to these undergraduate programs, the institution also provides a range of diploma and certificate courses designed to equip students with practical skills and specialized knowledge across various fields.

UNIVERSITY BACKGROUND

Emmanuel Christian University (ECU), one of the nation’s developing premier learning institutions, is 120 miles west of Juba, located on the lush green lands of South Sudan in Goli, Tore Payam, Yei River County in Central Equatoria State.

Emmanuel Christian University (ECU) is an institution of transformative learning where academic excellence is combined with the holistic development of the learner based on the Biblical perspective of life. ECU was established in 2001 by Open Doors Africa Services in partnership with the Evangelical Presbyterian Church (EPC), with a vision to create a holistic church and society in South Sudan and beyond through transformative education.

Originally founded under the name Emmanuel Christian College (ECC), the institution served as a center for theological and leadership training for church and community leaders. Over the years, it grew both in vision and academic capacity. In recognition of its expanded mission and academic programs, the institution transitioned from Emmanuel Christian College ECC to Emmanuel Christian University (ECU).

This transition was officially recognized when ECU was registered and approved by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology of the Republic of South Sudan on 7th September 2024, granting it full status as a university.

Today, ECU stands not only as a center of academic excellence and moral leadership but also as an active regional academic stakeholder. The university is a recognized member of the Inter-University Council for East Africa (IUCEA), strengthening its collaboration, credibility, and recognition among universities across the East African region.

The university continues to play a critical role in shaping a generation of leaders dedicated to nation-building, reconciliation, and ethical leadership grounded in Christian principles

