New Beginning: How Root of Generations empowers survivors

Juba, Eastern Equatoria (Eye Radio) – In the quiet Lohomit village in Eastern Equatoria, a 32-year-old mother of three endured years of silent suffering. Trapped by intimate partner violence, she faced physical and emotional abuse, feeling isolated due to cultural stigma and a lack of support.

Her life changed when she discovered the Community Care Program by Root of Generations (ROG). This program reaches out to communities, offering vital support through trained volunteers.

Through ROG’s sessions, she found safe spaces, counseling, legal aid, and crucial livelihood skills training. A dedicated community care program leader stationed in her vicinity provided one-on-one support tailored to her needs, such as livelihood skills training, a crucial step that not only provided her with an independent source of income but also allowed her children to access education.

“This program didn’t just save my life; it gave me a reason to live again,” she shared.

Inspired by her recovery, she is stimulating others to speak up and seek help, while regaining her own confidence and emotional stability in the process. With new strength, she is determined to break the cycle of violence and inspire hope, helping other women thrive and support each other.

While challenges remain (ROG documented 497 cases of Gender-Based Violence in Eastern Equatoria in 2024 and 67 more in the second quarter of 2025), each success story shows that change is possible.

In partnership with Norwegian People’s Aids-NPA, Root of Generations provides critical support for survivors of violence, including physical abuse, sexual assault, and emotional control. We encourage reporting of cases through this program for better reach.

