160 households displaced as floods ravage Greater Pibor

Information Minister of the Greater Pibor Administrative Area says nearly 160 households have so far been displaced by severe flooding in Pochalla South and Pochalla North counties.

Jacob Warchum told Eye Radio that the flooding began when the Kovu River burst its banks in Pochalla South. It has now spread to Pochalla North, where the Oboth River has also overflowed, damaging crops, cutting off roads, and displacing more communities.

He warned that the situation is worsening, with hundreds now in urgent need of shelter and assistance.

The recent floodwaters that devastated villages in Pochalla South have continued to rise, reaching the outskirts of Pochalla South town and forcing families to flee their homes.

According to Minister Warchum Duke, many of the displaced are now sheltering in schools and public buildings, while others remain in the open without protection.

“About 158 households are currently being accommodated in the schools and other available facilities within Pecheneg South headquarters. So, the local authorities are assessing the damage and advising the affected families to seek a temporary shelter in nearby towns, including the county school facilities and apartments,” Minister Duke explains.

“So, this is the current situation where Pochalla South residents are. Right. So, what is the condition of those displaced? They are in a very bad situation because they are sleeping in an open area. There is no shelter, and most of them are with children, the women,” he added.

The local official said malaria cases have already been reported, and they’re appealing for immediate humanitarian assistance.

“So up to now, there’s no immediate intervention yet done in those two locations. It is dire because, you know, when there is flooding like this, we are expecting some diseases like malaria. And then dry forth because the water will be very dirty. People will be on fire in one place.

“So there is a high risk of waterborne diseases that may also arise from there. So people are in fear of that. So there is already an issue of malaria cases being reported there also,” he said.

