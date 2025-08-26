Regional delegation probes Uganda–South Sudan border dispute

A high-level delegation from the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) and its Expanded Joint Verification Mechanism (EJVM) has carried out a fact-finding mission this week aimed at de-escalating rising border tensions between South Sudan and Uganda.

The visit by the 12-member delegation comes weeks following military stand-offs, civilian displacement, and livelihood disruptions in farming communities along the border.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Tuesday, Wani Jackson Mule, the Commissioner of Kajo-Keji County, confirmed the delegation’s visit, which included stopovers in Moyo and Yumbe in Uganda before crossing into Kajo-Keji, a flashpoint in the border dispute that has displaced thousands.

“There was only one area we managed to visit in Kajo-Keji because the delegation arrived late,” said Mule.

“They had earlier been in Yumbe and were escorted to the disputed areas from there. When they came to Kajo-Keji, it was already evening, so we only took them to Nyanga Moda—the site of recent fighting.”

Nyanga-Moda, one of the most contested spots, has seen clashes and forced civilian evacuations in recent months.

Mule said that the delegation—comprising representatives from Zambia, South Africa, the DRC, Angola, Uganda, and South Sudan—visited the area and met with local leaders and displaced residents.

According to Mule, the community urged the visiting delegation to accelerate peace efforts to allow the return of the displaced families.

“The people want to go back home. Their crops are rotting in the gardens—it’s harvest season,” Mule said.

“They are calling for the redeployment of foreign troops from civilian areas and for dialogue to replace force.”

He said the delegation listened to both sides of the dispute and is expected to present its findings and recommendations at the upcoming Great Lakes Region Summit, where member states will deliberate on a path forward.

Asked what was next after the visit, Commissioner Jackson said he expected recommendations to speed up the demarcation of the border.

The long-standing challenge was complicated by unclear colonial-era boundaries and a lack of resources.

The Commissioner hopes that the regional forum will lead to a binding resolution, while urging Uganda and South Sudan to implement whatever decisions are passed by the ICGLR summit.

“The Great Lakes Region has now taken it upon itself to verify facts on the ground. We hope this effort leads to lasting peace and allows our people to return home safely,” Mule concluded.

