1300 displaced by flooding in Leer County

The Relief and Rehabilitation Commission in Leer County of Unity State said about one thousand three hundred individuals have been displaced by flooding in the area.

Leer RRC Chairperson Paulino Kueh Mawich said the flooding affected three payams of Adok, Yang and Thonyor displacing hundreds including women and children.

He added that the flooding also submerged the main road connecting Adok Port to the county headquarters – a vital route for commercial and humanitarian supplies via the Nile.

Mr. Kueh further stressed that the displaced population are now living in dire condition in higher grounds.

In an interview with Eye Radio, the humanitarian officials said the displaced are in need of shelters and food.

“The flood in Leer affected three payams. It even affected the three payams of Adok, Yang and Thonyor it also affected the road between Adok and leer headquarters it even cut the road,” he said.

“The flow of the flood is too much it affected a population of 1,398, we relocated the communities to the higher lands. Most of them are women and children.”

Paulino further points out that the county authority formed a committee to monitor the flow of water and construct dyes to mitigate the impact of flooding in the area.

“The situation is very hard because of food insecurity and lack of materials for making shelter. A government taskforce was formed to monitor the flow of flood and construct some dyes to prevent the flow of water.”

