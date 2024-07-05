5th July 2024
Ikwoto residents spot mass death of fish in Kineti river

Author: Moyo Jacob Felix | Published: 3 hours ago

A collection of dead fish. (Photo: Courtesy).

An eyewitness in Ikwoto County of Eastern Equatoria State has reported mass death of fish from the Kineti River in an unexplained event as hunger-stricken residents thronged river banks to collect the dead fish.

Taban Patrick, a journalist working for an African In-land Church Torit-based Radio Grace said he visited the river after receiving reports from the residents of Imilai Boma of Katire Payam on Saturday.

Mr. Patrick said the situation was noted after a nearby stream overflew its bank into the main river.

According to Taban, villagers in Imilai located a kilometer from Kineti River’s main source in Katire were seen collecting the dead fish.

The local reporter who shared photos of the dead fish said, he advised the locals to cease consuming the fish until the government investigates the after matter.

“It was on Thursday evening. I received a call from the community from Imilai Boma that is in Katire Payam, Ikwoto County that community found fish are dying alone and all the fish are floating dead on the river,” he said.

Patrick said it rained heavily on Wednesday leaving the seasonal river to overflow its backs and the fish started washing up dead.

“It reached Imilai Centre and some of the communities are collecting the dead fish, but I told them it is not safe to eat that fish, let them wait until the government get some samples to be tested to know what exactly happened.”

Efforts to reach the state authorities and the Ministry of Livestock and Fishery for a comment were not immediately successful.

Researchers say the most common cause of mass fish deaths is low levels of oxygen in the water and pollution.

 

