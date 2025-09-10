10th September 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Youth urged to embrace innovation, technology

Youth urged to embrace innovation, technology

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 1 hour ago

A group photo of participants at the youth constitutional forum in Juba on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 Credit: Eye Radio/Moses Awan

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Undersecretary in the Ministry of Peacebuilding has urged young people to embrace innovation and technology to develop their skills and secure a brighter future.

Speaking in Juba on Tuesday, September 9, Pia Philip emphasized that youth should focus their time and energy on activities that build their skills rather than on pursuits that offer no personal growth.

He also called on young people to prioritize education, employment, freedom of expression, social justice, and human rights.

“What are your priorities, young people of South Sudan? Education, technology, innovation, employment, freedom of expression, social justice, human rights. These are part of some of your priorities,” Philip said.

He urged them to be innovative on social media to advocate and create awareness about the ongoing constitution-making process.

“The other thing you need to do is to be innovative, innovation and being creative. You are very good in social media. Innovate on social media to advocate and create awareness about the constitution-making process,” he said.

“Make sure that on those digital platforms, you write those important things about your constitution for other young people to read. Also, focus on peacebuilding and dialogue. Young people are always seen as bridges. You build a bridge between the divides, between ethnicity.”

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 13:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Bank of South Sudan bans hoarding of currency, commodities 1

Bank of South Sudan bans hoarding of currency, commodities

Published September 3, 2025

Official: Spiritual leader sets condition to halt march on Malakal 2

Official: Spiritual leader sets condition to halt march on Malakal

Published September 6, 2025

Pigi Commissioner pleads with Juba for help as Makuach fighters arrive 3

Pigi Commissioner pleads with Juba for help as Makuach fighters arrive

Published September 6, 2025

Revenue Authority collects nearly SSP 1 trillion in 8 months – Commissioner General 4

Revenue Authority collects nearly SSP 1 trillion in 8 months – Commissioner General

Published September 4, 2025

Over 500kg of illegal wild meat seized along Juba-Bor Highway – Wildlife Ministry 5

Over 500kg of illegal wild meat seized along Juba-Bor Highway – Wildlife Ministry

Published September 5, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Transport Minister warns of climate change impact on South Sudan

Published 31 minutes ago

Police: Misunderstanding led to gunfire in Gumbo Shirkat

Published 40 minutes ago

Youth urged to embrace innovation, technology

Published 1 hour ago

Negotiator says opposition military threats stalled Tumaini Peace talks

Published 2 hours ago

Butchers decry union policy, blame it for high meat costs in Juba

Published 3 hours ago

Lakes State releases SPLM-IO members held over Nasir attacks

Published 18 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th September 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.