Youth urged to embrace innovation, technology

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Undersecretary in the Ministry of Peacebuilding has urged young people to embrace innovation and technology to develop their skills and secure a brighter future.

Speaking in Juba on Tuesday, September 9, Pia Philip emphasized that youth should focus their time and energy on activities that build their skills rather than on pursuits that offer no personal growth.

He also called on young people to prioritize education, employment, freedom of expression, social justice, and human rights.

“What are your priorities, young people of South Sudan? Education, technology, innovation, employment, freedom of expression, social justice, human rights. These are part of some of your priorities,” Philip said.

He urged them to be innovative on social media to advocate and create awareness about the ongoing constitution-making process.

“The other thing you need to do is to be innovative, innovation and being creative. You are very good in social media. Innovate on social media to advocate and create awareness about the constitution-making process,” he said.

“Make sure that on those digital platforms, you write those important things about your constitution for other young people to read. Also, focus on peacebuilding and dialogue. Young people are always seen as bridges. You build a bridge between the divides, between ethnicity.”

