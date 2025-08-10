“Youth must be part of the solution”, says UN Official amid crises in South Sudan

The Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Anita Kiki Gbeho has said youth must be part of the solution as South Sudan continues to face political, humanitarian, and environmental crises.

Speaking at the World Population Day commemoration over the weekend, Anita Kiki Gbeho, Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in South Sudan, said the country’s youth form the backbone of its population but are increasingly vulnerable to a complex web of challenges.

“In South Sudan, young people make up the vast majority of the population, with 38% under the age of 15 and 72% under the age of 30,” she said.

“South Sudan is, however, once again facing renewed tensions and instability in several regions. Its young people are navigating an increasingly complex and uncertain world, a perfect storm in which humanitarian, economic, political, security and environmental crises converge.”

Gbeho added that more than 1.2 million people have crossed into South Sudan due to the crisis in neighbouring Sudan, further straining already limited resources.

She warned that seasonal flooding is expected to displace another one million people this year, while outbreaks of diseases such as cholera remain a growing threat.

Despite the scale of the crisis, Gbeho said young people should not be viewed solely through the lens of vulnerability.

“Localised insecurities, all leading to mounting need against a backdrop of uncertainty… It is therefore imperative that all differences are resolved through dialogue,” she said.

“Public reassurances are made and are effective towards a commitment that the R-ACRSS (Revitalized Agreement on Conflict Resolution in the Republic of South Sudan] on mechanisms are urgently needed. And young people must be part of the solution. By investing in their education, health and economic empowerment, we not only help to fill their individual aspirations, we unlock one of the most powerful and sustainable developments.”

South Sudan’s Finance Minister, Marial Dongrin, also addressed the gathering, calling for realistic strategies to support the country’s demographic transition.

He said targeted investments in youth development are essential for national progress.

“Realizing these demographic differences will not happen by chance. It requires deliberate, coordinated, and sustained action,” Dongrin said.

“In order to achieve it, we must expand access to quality vocational training, strengthen our healthcare system, and create robust economic opportunities for young people and middle-aged. These priorities are deeply interconnected and must be addressed realistically.”

This year’s World Population Day was marked under the theme, “Empowering young people to create the families they want in a fair and hopeful world.” The theme calls on governments and stakeholders to ensure young people have the rights, tools, and opportunities to shape their own future

