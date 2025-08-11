11th August 2025

South Sudan welcomes delegations from AU, Sudan for peace & bilateral talks

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 3 hours ago

President Kiir (right) meet Sudan Vice President Malik Agar (center) on the situation in Sudan. | Photo: Office of the President/Facebook

The Government of South Sudan on Sunday welcomed two separate high-level delegations from the Republic of Sudan and the African Union for official visits aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and peace efforts.

The African Union Peace and Security Council (PSC) delegation was received in Juba by Ambassador Kureng Pac, Director General for Multilateral Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

According to the Ministry, the AU delegation will hold a series of high-level discussions with senior government officials to support peace-building and stability in the country.

The Ministry said in a statement that these engagements form part of the African Union’s continued commitment to supporting stability, peace-building, and the ongoing peace process in the country.

It added that the visit highlights the close collaboration between the AU and South Sudan in promoting peace, security, and development.

In a separate development, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Monday Semaya Kumba, received Malik Agar, Deputy Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, who arrived in Juba on Sunday for an official working visit.

The Sudanese delegation is scheduled to hold meetings with senior government officials.

The Ministry said the visit reflects “the continued commitment of both nations to dialogue, cooperation, and strengthening bilateral relations.”

 

