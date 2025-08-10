10th August 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Sports   |   Bright Stars kick off AfroBasket quest against Guinea

Bright Stars kick off AfroBasket quest against Guinea

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 10 hours ago

South Sudan basketball team. (Photo: SSBA).

LUANDA, ANGOLA (Eye Radio) —South Sudan’s basketball team, the Bright Stars, will begin their quest for a historic first-ever African title when it face Guinea on August 12 in Luanda, Angola.

The game tips off the 31st edition of AfroBasket, the continent’s top men’s basketball tournament, which runs from August 12 to 24.

The Bright Stars, currently ranked number one in Africa and 24th in the world by FIBA, are in Group C alongside hosts Angola, Guinea, and Libya.

The group stage runs from August 12–17. Winners of each of the four groups will advance directly to the quarterfinals, while the second and third-place teams will compete in a playoff for the remaining spots.

South Sudan’s journey to this tournament has been remarkable. After joining FIBA in 2013, the team made a splash in their 2021 AfroBasket debut, reaching the quarterfinals and finishing seventh overall.

Their meteoric rise continued with historic wins over Senegal and Egypt in World Cup qualifiers and a strong showing at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, where they defeated China, the Philippines, and Angola.

Their success earned them a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where they secured their first-ever Olympic victory against Puerto Rico.

Now, the Bright Stars are back on the continental stage, aiming to turn their rise into championship glory.

The team qualified for AfroBasket 2025 with a 4–2 record in the qualifying rounds. The tournament’s knockout stages will see quarterfinals on August 20-21, semifinals on August 23, and the final on August 24.

Popular Stories
Senior four exam results delayed, new release date announced 1

Senior four exam results delayed, new release date announced

Published August 6, 2025

Par’s group urges activation of security mechanisms, calls for Machar’s release 2

Par’s group urges activation of security mechanisms, calls for Machar’s release

Published August 5, 2025

Juba Intl. Airport manager removed in internal resuffle 3

Juba Intl. Airport manager removed in internal resuffle

Published August 6, 2025

Speaker: Higher education minister admits mistake in Indian scholarship selection 4

Speaker: Higher education minister admits mistake in Indian scholarship selection

Published August 6, 2025

MPs debate Speaker Kumba’s title after “Ms.” reference 5

MPs debate Speaker Kumba’s title after “Ms.” reference

Published August 7, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

“Youth must be part of the solution”, says UN Official amid crises in South Sudan

Published 8 hours ago

Bright Stars kick off AfroBasket quest against Guinea

Published 10 hours ago

South Sudan, Uganda agree to border probe as Gen. Muhoozi visits Juba

Published 11 hours ago

Renovated military justice courthouse handed over to SSPDF at Bilpam

Published 11 hours ago

BoSS warns against illicit exchange rates

Published August 9, 2025

Kaujok Football Association objects to Ann Taker’s disqualification

Published August 9, 2025

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th August 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.