Bright Stars kick off AfroBasket quest against Guinea

LUANDA, ANGOLA (Eye Radio) —South Sudan’s basketball team, the Bright Stars, will begin their quest for a historic first-ever African title when it face Guinea on August 12 in Luanda, Angola.

The game tips off the 31st edition of AfroBasket, the continent’s top men’s basketball tournament, which runs from August 12 to 24.

The Bright Stars, currently ranked number one in Africa and 24th in the world by FIBA, are in Group C alongside hosts Angola, Guinea, and Libya.

The group stage runs from August 12–17. Winners of each of the four groups will advance directly to the quarterfinals, while the second and third-place teams will compete in a playoff for the remaining spots.

South Sudan’s journey to this tournament has been remarkable. After joining FIBA in 2013, the team made a splash in their 2021 AfroBasket debut, reaching the quarterfinals and finishing seventh overall.

Their meteoric rise continued with historic wins over Senegal and Egypt in World Cup qualifiers and a strong showing at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, where they defeated China, the Philippines, and Angola.

Their success earned them a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where they secured their first-ever Olympic victory against Puerto Rico.

Now, the Bright Stars are back on the continental stage, aiming to turn their rise into championship glory.

The team qualified for AfroBasket 2025 with a 4–2 record in the qualifying rounds. The tournament’s knockout stages will see quarterfinals on August 20-21, semifinals on August 23, and the final on August 24.