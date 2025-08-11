Youth decry limited role in decision-making ahead of International Youth Day

As South Sudan prepares to mark International Youth Day on Tuesday, some young people have raised concerns over their limited representation in decision-making spaces.

International Youth Day is observed annually on 12 August to draw the attention of governments and stakeholders to the challenges and contributions of young people.

This year’s theme, “Local Youth Actions for the SDGs and Beyond,” highlights the important role of youth in localizing the Sustainable Development Goals.

Emmanuel William Atit, the Secretary General of the South Sudan National Youth Union, said the government must show genuine commitment to involving young people in national affairs.

He added that the Youth Union is sometimes left out during the appointment of individuals who are meant to represent youth in key processes.

“The government needs to have that will to engage the young people that is why I have been calling on young people to stand together to advocate for our own rights,” Emmanuel said during Eye Radio’s Zone 72 youth program over the weekend.

“Sometimes even us at the National Youth Union we just find that there is a program going on and someone is representing youths, how did he or she come we do not know? Because they have to bring a person who will dance to their tune. The national youth Union is non-partisan we are not supposed to involve in issues of political parties but our role is to advocate for the rights of young people and to be an advisory body to the government.”

Meanwhile, Abraham Pieng, a program officer with the youth-led organization Shabab Le Shabab, said young people have become mere participants with little influence in national decision-making.

“The biggest problem is the issue of involvement of the youth in decision making process. Young people became partial participants in the decision making they do not have a voice,” he said.

“If we ask ourselves out of the signatories to the peace agreement how many youths are assigned there? because the people assigned there have their own political interests and if we go to the correct definition of youth, they are not youths so this is one of the biggest problem affecting young people.

“Those young people who have the opportunity to participate in decision making space they become puppets or yes men whatever the people say they second or say yes to it because they have an interests they want to protect.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter