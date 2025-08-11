11th August 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | News   |   Youth decry limited role in decision-making ahead of International Youth Day

Youth decry limited role in decision-making ahead of International Youth Day

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 4 hours ago

From the left: Emmanuel William Atit, the Secretary General South Sudan National Youth Union and Abraham Pieng, the Program officer for the youth led organization Shabab Le Shabab - Photo Credit: Awan Moses/Eye Radio

As South Sudan prepares to mark International Youth Day on Tuesday, some young people have raised concerns over their limited representation in decision-making spaces.

International Youth Day is observed annually on 12 August to draw the attention of governments and stakeholders to the challenges and contributions of young people.

This year’s theme, Local Youth Actions for the SDGs and Beyond,” highlights the important role of youth in localizing the Sustainable Development Goals.

Emmanuel William Atit, the Secretary General of the South Sudan National Youth Union, said the government must show genuine commitment to involving young people in national affairs.

He added that the Youth Union is sometimes left out during the appointment of individuals who are meant to represent youth in key processes.

“The government needs to have that will to engage the young people that is why I have been calling on young people to stand together to advocate for our own rights,” Emmanuel said during Eye Radio’s Zone 72 youth program over the weekend.

“Sometimes even us at the National Youth Union we just find that there is a program going on and someone is representing youths, how did he or she come we do not know? Because they have to bring a person who will dance to their tune. The national youth Union is non-partisan we are not supposed to involve in issues of political parties but our role is to advocate for the rights of young people and to be an advisory body to the government.”

Meanwhile, Abraham Pieng, a program officer with the youth-led organization Shabab Le Shabab, said young people have become mere participants with little influence in national decision-making.

“The biggest problem is the issue of involvement of the youth in decision making process. Young people became partial participants in the decision making they do not have a voice,” he said.

“If we ask ourselves out of the signatories to the peace agreement how many youths are assigned there? because the people assigned there have their own political interests and if we go to the correct definition of youth, they are not youths so this is one of the biggest problem affecting young people.

“Those young people who have the opportunity to participate in decision making space they become puppets or yes men whatever the people say they second or say yes to it because they have an interests they want to protect.”

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Senior four exam results delayed, new release date announced 1

Senior four exam results delayed, new release date announced

Published August 6, 2025

Par’s group urges activation of security mechanisms, calls for Machar’s release 2

Par’s group urges activation of security mechanisms, calls for Machar’s release

Published August 5, 2025

Juba Intl. Airport manager removed in internal resuffle 3

Juba Intl. Airport manager removed in internal resuffle

Published August 6, 2025

Speaker: Higher education minister admits mistake in Indian scholarship selection 4

Speaker: Higher education minister admits mistake in Indian scholarship selection

Published August 6, 2025

MPs debate Speaker Kumba’s title after “Ms.” reference 5

MPs debate Speaker Kumba’s title after “Ms.” reference

Published August 7, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir holds meeting with Sudan’s Malik Agar

Published 2 hours ago

Speaker relieves parliament’s legal advisor, appoints replacement

Published 4 hours ago

Youth decry limited role in decision-making ahead of International Youth Day

Published 4 hours ago

Bishop Tombe calls for hefty retirement packages for liberation leaders

Published 5 hours ago

Civil Society urges AU to intervene on detentions of Machar and other leaders

Published 5 hours ago

Kajokeji Comm’r welcomes joint probe into border clashes

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th August 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.