Speaker relieves parliament’s legal advisor, appoints replacement

The Speaker of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly, Jemma Nunu Kumba, has relieved Edward Apinyi Modesto from his position as Legal Advisor to the Assembly with immediate effect.

The decision was announced in an official order issued on 6th August, and read out during the Assembly’s fifth sitting of the year on Monday.

According to the Speaker, the removal is based on the Assembly’s Conduct of Business Regulation 2011, amended in 2021, and the Interpretation of Laws and General Provisions Act 2006.

“In accordance with Regulation 14 of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly Conduct of Business Regulation 2011 amended 2021, read together with Section 38 of the Interpretation of Laws and General Provisions Act 2006, I, Jemma Nunu Kumba, Speaker of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly, do hereby issue this Office Order No. 4 for the relief of Mr. Edward Apinyin Modesto as the legal advisor to the Transitional National Legislative Assembly, with effect from the date of the signature of this order. Signed under my hand in Juba this 6th day of the month of August 2025,” saidMakuc Makuc Ngong, Clerk to the Assembly, whil reading part of the order during the sitting on Monday.

In a separate directive, Speaker Nunu Kumba also confirmed the appointment of Joseph Aleu Chiman as the new Legal Advisor to the Assembly.

His appointment was made under the same regulations, along with Article 135(1) of the Transitional Constitution of South Sudan 2011 (as amended) and a letter of secondment dated 19 November 2022.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Youth decry limited role in decision-making ahead of International Youth Day Previous Post