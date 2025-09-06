Youth activist urges for greater representation of young people in leadership

A youth activist is urging the government to include young people in national decision-making, saying their voices are important in shaping the country’s future policies.

Jockino Samuel Futu, the Chairperson and founder of the Algadrin Youth Association, says youth are always on the frontlines during conflict but are often sidelined during peace.

He says only 20% of leadership positions are reserved for youth and 35% for women, even though young people make up about 70% of the population.

“During times of conflict, youth are at the forefront, risking their lives on the front lines. Conversely, in peace times, they are often relegated to the background. Interestingly, whether in the SPLM-IG, SSOA, or SPLM-IO, 80-90% of the fighters are youth actively involved in combat and other vital tasks.

“However, their representation in government is minimal, often tokenistic, designed to give the illusion of inclusion. Currently, the proportion of youth in leadership positions is even lower than that of women are guaranteed at least 35%, while youth are only allocated around 20%, despite constituting about 80% of the country’s population,” he said.

Futu also urges young people across the country to form new ideas and pursue education not just for getting jobs, but to help them think critically.

“To bridge this, we must set aside our religious, political, tribal, and personal identities. Instead, we should forge new, united identities focus solely on our common youthhood. Ask yourself: what do I aspire to become? Secondly, education is crucial.

“Without it, meaningful change is impossible. Young people should pursue education not merely to secure jobs, but to become critical thinkers, capable of shaping a better future for ourselves and our country,” he said.

