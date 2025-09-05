Business leaders urge gov’t to end arbitrary taxes and harassment of traders

The National Chamber of Commerce is calling on the government to harmonize taxation policies and stop arbitrary roadblock charges and harassment of traders.

This follows a high-level meeting of business leaders held on Thursday in Juba.

The meeting brings together leaders from Business Membership Organizations representing manufacturing, transport, agriculture, trade, and women entrepreneurs.

They discuss the current state of the economy and challenges affecting business operations.

During the meeting, the business leaders raise concerns about excessive charges and the lack of facilities for South Sudanese traders at Mombasa Port, which they say is inflating import and export costs.

They also said that insecurity along trade routes is pushing up meat prices in Juba, and that uncoordinated municipal charges are putting more pressure on businesses, especially small and medium enterprises.

They also say actions by traffic police on highways and in towns are delaying the movement of goods and passengers, increasing logistics costs.

The business community called on the government to harmonize local tax policies, remove unregulated levies, and give clear orders to traffic and security forces to stop illegal charges.

In his remarks, business tycoon and Chairperson of the South Sudan Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture, Losidik Ladu Lukak Legge, says and i quote.

“This meeting has demonstrated the unity and determination of the private sector. Our concerns are real, and our solutions are practical. We are committed to working hand in hand with the authorities to improve the business environment, reduce costs, and create opportunities for growth and employment,” he said.

The Chamber says it will continue to work with the government and development partners to protect business interests and support national economic growth.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter