Governor Mujung urges collective action to combat rising crime in Juba

JUBA, Central Equatoria (Eye Radio) — The Governor of Central Equatoria is calling on citizens and the government to unite in the fight against rising issues of insecurity, including suicide, theft, gang practices, and robberies across the state.

According to the Governor’s Press Unit, Governor Rabi Mujung Emmanuel appealed during Friday prayers at a mosque in Hai Malakia, Juba, September 5, 2025.

Addressing the Islamic faithful, Governor Mujung emphasised the importance of harmony among all citizens, regardless of their religious background, in overcoming challenges.

“We should join hands as citizens and government because security requires collective efforts,” said Governor Mujung. “It is our basic need for a conducive environment to carry out daily activities.”

The governor also encouraged residents to support law enforcement by reporting crimes.

He underscored his administration’s commitment to providing essential services and called on religious leaders to continue preaching peace, reconciliation, and love.

He emphasized the importance of accountability, stating that leaders must be receptive to the public’s concerns to improve service delivery.

“As a leader, I should hear your ideas so I can serve you all, regardless of background,” he added.

Hon. Salah Rajab Bunduki, the State Minister of Finance, Planning, and Investment, who accompanied the governor, described the visit as a first of its kind.

He praised the governor’s efforts to promote peaceful coexistence among all communities and religions in the state.

“The governor, who is like a shepherd, does not segregate whether you’re Christian or Muslim; that’s why he is visiting the Muslims in the Mosque,” Rajab said.

“We hope such a visit will continue to other mosques to spread messages of goodwill towards nation-building.”

