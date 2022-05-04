Yei River man kills 2 daughters, takes his life, police say

A 34-year-old man in Yei River County of Central Equatoria State has shot dead two of his daughters before taking his own life, the acting police commissioner has said.

The victim, identified as Saki Kalit Pia, reportedly opened fire on his 8 and 13- year-old daughters and turned the gun on himself at around 7:30 am Wednesday.

This was confirmed to Eye Radio by the acting Police Commissioner in Yei River County, Maj. Faizo John.

John says police in the area have launched an investigation into the Matter.

“This is a very unfortunate thing, and very sad to talk about, he killed two of his daughters and shot himself. The accident happened at 7:15 am,” Major Faizo narrated to Eye Radio what happened to Eye Radio.

“We went to the scene of the event and found the bodies and we took them to the morgue and found that there was no direct reason for him to shoot his children. This is a case of trauma.

“I think the discussion was between him and his eldest son, but we see there is no reason, but procedures are underway now to find out the motives for committing the killing.”

In September 2020, a man in his 40s allegedly killed his two children in Wau of Western Bahr el Ghazal State after a quarrel with his wife.

Similarly, in October last year, Police in Aweil West of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State also arrested a 50-year-old man for killing his son over a wife inheritance dispute.

