Yei River hit by shortage of health workers – commissioner

The commissioner of Yei River County, Central Equatoria state says the county’s health Sector is facing a challenge of inadequate qualified medical personnel.

Emmanuel Taban said few medical personnel were trying their best to provide the required services but added that health facilities in the remote parts of the county were lacked medical staff to run them.

“The health personnel are doing their best to deliver service but it is not sufficient, because outside facilities where we do not have professional medical personnel do not personnel who Can run this, most of these facilities,” he said in a phone interview from Yei town.

He said that the staff that were running the facilities withdrew because they were not government staff but were recruited through support from the partners.

He further said that the facilities are being run by community workers who lack technical skills to give medication.

“The community health workers when the issue of refusing to absorb them into the new health program, the staff who were running this withdrew simply because some of them were not government staff but were just recruited by our partners,” he added.

Yei River County has been facing security challenges since civil war broke in 2016.

Opposition forces have also been accused of attacks on civilians and humanitarian staff.

Last year, the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) had to withdraw its outreach activities for six weeks after gunmen attacked its staff and those of the partner organisation.

The gunmen abducted the staff and later release them after 24 hours.

