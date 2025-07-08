8th July 2025
Western Equatoria tightens security ahead of Independence Day

Author: Jackson Gaaniko | Published: 2 hours ago

Police stand in parade during deployment ahead of the Independence Day celebrations in Yambio, Western Equatoria State - Photo Credit: Jackson Gaaniko, Eye Radio.

Police authorities in Western Equatoria State have intensified security measures across all counties in preparation for the upcoming 14th Independence Day celebrations.

According to Maj. Gen. Phillip Madut Tong, the State Police Commissioner, comprehensive strategies have been put in place to ensure the festivities remain peaceful and joyous.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Maj. Gen. Madut emphasized that security personnel are on high alert and fully prepared to maintain peace and order during the national holiday across all ten counties.

“We convened as a security committee and deployed chief instructors across all counties to coordinate joint operations and strengthen security measures.

“Joint forces have been strategically positioned in each county and at the headquarters to ensure our people can celebrate peacefully,” he said.

The police commissioner also urged the public, particularly young people and motorists, to act responsibly during the celebrations, highlighting concerns over alcohol and drug abuse.

“Alcohol is not banned, but please drink responsibly to celebrate Independence Day and enjoy the occasion safely. Avoid any actions that may cause trouble while under the influence,” he stated.

“I also urge young people and drivers to stay away from drugs, as they are prohibited. Let’s ensure this day is celebrated peacefully and free from crimes,” he added.

Authorities reaffirmed their commitment to protecting lives and property during the celebrations and promoting peace, unity, and security as South Sudan marks its 14th year of independence.

