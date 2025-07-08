Lone star: Juba student makes history as only candidate for Sudan’s home science exam

In a scene that stunned invigilators and spectators alike, 19-year-old Bulis Yuang, a student at Al Ahlam Schools, made headlines after becoming the only candidate in the country to sit for the home Science paper in the Sudan Certificate of Secondary Education exams this year.

On Sunday, 6th July, Yuang took his solitary seat in an otherwise empty exam room in Juba, flanked by 36 monitors, 12 supervisors, and a senior Ministry of Education official — all present to oversee a test written by just one determined student.

Adding to the unusual spectacle were officials from the Sudanese Embassy and security agencies, dispatched to supervise what quickly became an extraordinary moment in South Sudan’s academic calendar.

“This year, what truly caught my attention was the student called Bulis,” said Yasir Abdulrahman Mohammed Abdallah, headmaster of Al Ahlam Schools.

“He sat alone for the Family Sciences subject at the general exam centre in Juba city. Only one student — but he brought together the police, supervisors, staff, monitors, and the chief examiner. God bless him — he deserves appreciation and glory.”

Calling Yuang’s actions “brilliant,” Abdallah praised the young student’s courage and uniqueness.

“Bulis’s gesture this year is brilliant, and he deserves praise and honour. We, at Al Ahlam School, plan to give him special recognition with a unique celebration.”

“From here, I sincerely pray that the Lord grants this student success and high grades, and I wish success to all our sons and daughters taking the exams this year,” he added.

The school has announced plans to organize a special ceremony in Yuang’s honour, hailing him not only as a student but as a symbol of courage, focus, and academic dedication.

