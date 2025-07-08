8th July 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | National News | News   |   Lone star: Juba student makes history as only candidate for Sudan’s home science exam

Lone star: Juba student makes history as only candidate for Sudan’s home science exam

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 3 hours ago

19-year-old Bulis Yuang is among over 800 candidates across South Sudan sitting the Sudan Certificate of Secondary Education exams this year|Courtesy

In a scene that stunned invigilators and spectators alike, 19-year-old Bulis Yuang, a student at Al Ahlam Schools, made headlines after becoming the only candidate in the country to sit for the home Science paper in the Sudan Certificate of Secondary Education exams this year.

On Sunday, 6th July, Yuang took his solitary seat in an otherwise empty exam room in Juba, flanked by 36 monitors, 12 supervisors, and a senior Ministry of Education official — all present to oversee a test written by just one determined student.

Adding to the unusual spectacle were officials from the Sudanese Embassy and security agencies, dispatched to supervise what quickly became an extraordinary moment in South Sudan’s academic calendar.

“This year, what truly caught my attention was the student called Bulis,” said Yasir Abdulrahman Mohammed Abdallah, headmaster of Al Ahlam Schools.

“He sat alone for the Family Sciences subject at the general exam centre in Juba city. Only one student — but he brought together the police, supervisors, staff, monitors, and the chief examiner. God bless him — he deserves appreciation and glory.”

Calling Yuang’s actions “brilliant,” Abdallah praised the young student’s courage and uniqueness.

“Bulis’s gesture this year is brilliant, and he deserves praise and honour. We, at Al Ahlam School, plan to give him special recognition with a unique celebration.”

“From here, I sincerely pray that the Lord grants this student success and high grades, and I wish success to all our sons and daughters taking the exams this year,” he added.

The school has announced plans to organize a special ceremony in Yuang’s honour, hailing him not only as a student but as a symbol of courage, focus, and academic dedication.

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Students criticize ‘unfair’ selection for scholarships to India 1

Students criticize ‘unfair’ selection for scholarships to India

Published July 4, 2025

Yakani challenges Juba, Washington to reveal deportee deal details 2

Yakani challenges Juba, Washington to reveal deportee deal details

Published July 4, 2025

CES govt rejects SSRA’s zoning of Juba, citing constitutional breach 3

CES govt rejects SSRA’s zoning of Juba, citing constitutional breach

Published July 4, 2025

Trump given green light to deport migrants to South Sudan 4

Trump given green light to deport migrants to South Sudan

Published July 4, 2025

Dr. Lomuro: Detentions won’t derail 2018 peace deal 5

Dr. Lomuro: Detentions won’t derail 2018 peace deal

Published July 4, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Western Equatoria tightens security ahead of Independence Day

Published 2 hours ago

Yei River hit by shortage of health workers – commissioner

Published 3 hours ago

Lone star: Juba student makes history as only candidate for Sudan’s home science exam

Published 3 hours ago

13-year-old pupil urges tax hike on drugs to protect youth

Published 4 hours ago

From independence to insecurity: Juba students demand change

Published 4 hours ago

Upper Nile governor urges for peaceful Independence celebration

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th July 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.