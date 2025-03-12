Yasir Arman urges South Sudanese to overcome differences, embrace unity

Prominent Sudanese politician Yasir Arman has called on South Sudanese to embrace wisdom, heal from past wounds, and move beyond historical grievances.



In a statement on March 10, Arman expressed deep sadness over the situation in Nasir and affirmed his “unwavering love” for South Sudan, more than a decade after it broke away from Sudan.

“I am deeply saddened by what is happening in Nasir. This does not align with the long struggles and great sacrifices made by the people of South Sudan for self-determination and their future,” he said.

“I understand that the path of the South Sudanese has not been easy. The civil war has left deep wounds, and there are immense challenges due to economic and social conditions.”

Arman highlighted that these challenges make nation-building even more difficult, with the “mistakes” of the political leaders further complicating the process.

He called on all South Sudanese to cultivate wisdom and rise above old wounds and past grievances.

Arman stressed that concessions are necessary to prevent war and to avoid dragging South Sudan back into conflict, saying, “It is undoubtedly a thousand times better than war.”

The Sudanese veteran politician expressed his genuine approval of President Salva Kiir’s firm call for peace and rejection of war, as well as the positive response from First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar.

On March 4, 2025, violent clashes erupted in Nasir between SSPDF and armed youths, who overran a military base and later killed a commander, several soldiers, and a UN staff.

The incident has sparked concerns that South Sudan’s 2018 peace deal may collapse and the country may slide back to civil war also President Kiir has categorically stated that he will make sure the country remains at peace.

In Juba, some SPLM-IO ministers and officers including Petroleum Minister Puot Kang and Deputy Chief of Defense Force Duop Lam have been detained for allegedly being in conflict with the law.

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) – which the guarantor to the 2018 revitalized agreement – is set to convene a virtual summit of Heads of State and Government on Wednesday, 12th March 2025, to address the situation in South Sudan.

IGAD said in a short statement it remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting dialogue, de-escalating tensions, and securing a peaceful future for the people of South Sudan.

Speaking generally about the situation of the two Sudans, Mr. Arman, who was recently detained and released by the Kenyan police in Nairobi, said the greatest service the leaders of both countries could give to their people is to prevent war.

“The catastrophic and painful war in Sudan has claimed countless lives, torn the social fabric apart, led to the collapse of the state, and drained the blood of its youth. It has also witnessed widespread violations against women, children, and the elderly.”

“Because the South Sudanese are our people – our closest kin on this earth – we do not want them to suffer the same fate. In the end, we are all Sudanese. The war in Sudan should serve as a lesson to prevent South Sudan from falling into the same dark tunnel.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Activist calls on govt. officials to stop using public funds for political appointment celebrations Previous Post