Kickboxer Majok in semi-finals after beating Italian in martial art competition

Kickboxer Majok in semi-finals after beating Italian in martial art competition

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 1 hour ago

Majok (second right) announced as winner in a martial art match. (-)

South Sudanese kickboxer James Majok Gau qualified to semi-finals of the Muay Thai championship in mixed martial art after beating Italian opponent Alberto Grimando in the knockout rounds.

Should he win the semi-finals fight on March 15, Majok will then set his sight on the championship title.

The South Sudanese team, consisting of four kickboxers and their coach travelled to Thailand as the only African team in the 60th edition of the competition, which features 72 champions from 18 countries.

James Majok Gau has successfully progressed to the semi-finals.

The championship kicked off with a weigh-in on March 9 followed by qualification rounds from March 10 to 12 and the elimination rounds in until March 17.

In an interview with Eye Radio, Majok said he was placed in a group of 8 champions in the 75 kg category with fellow countryman Wizzy, while Sky competed in the 69 kg category.

James said he fought hard and defeated the Italian champion to reach the semi-finals. He added that he wants to win the competition, adding that he will dedicate a victory to the people of South Sudan.

“I outperformed the Italian champion and reached the semi-finals. I am now waiting for the match schedule and I am confident of reaching the final and winning the competition and dedicating it to the people of South Sudan,” he told Eye Radio from Thailand.

James added that Wizzy gave a strong performance but unfortunately lost to the Romanian champion, while Sky is waiting for an opponent in an upcoming match, the winner of which will face him in the final.

“While Wizzy lost after a good performance against the Romanian champion, the champion Sky is in a group of three players and the winner of the two will play Sky in the final.”

 

