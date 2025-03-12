Activist calls on govt. officials to stop using public funds for political appointment celebrations

A civil society activist is calling on government officials to refrain from using public funds to celebrate political appointments, particularly given the country’s ongoing economic challenges.



Edmund Yakani, the Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization, told Eye Radio on Tuesday, March 10, that it is fine for family and friends to celebrate personal achievements, but using public money for political appointments celebrations is not right.

He urged those appointed to government positions to be responsible and avoid wasting public funds.

South Sudan is facing serious economic problems after the oil pipeline that carries petroleum through Sudan was shut down. The ongoing conflict in Sudan has disrupted oil exports, which is the country’s main source of income.

Because of this, civil servants and soldiers have not been paid for 10 months, making life harder for many people.

On Monday, President Salva Kiir made a minor reshuffle, removing the National Ministers of General Education, Justice, Trade and Industry, as well as the Deputy Governor of Jonglei State. No reason was given for the changes.

Yakani spoke out on behalf of the public, saying, “Today, I would like to take this opportunity to raise my voice on behalf of the public on the issue of celebration of political appointees in public offices where public resources were being wasted.”

He added, “There’s no problem with celebration of appointment of any public figure to any public office when his family does the celebration, loved one, friend ones, but the disturbance is when the celebration is done in public office using public resources while the country is undergoing a pressing economic situation.”

Yakani and other civil society members are asking political appointees to stop using public money for celebrations, especially when the country is going through difficult times.

“Our appeal as a civil society on behalf of the citizens who feel disturbed whenever public officials are celebrating the appointment of public officials using public money is that public appointees take a responsibility of avoiding the use of public resources for celebrating your appointment.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Juba county official issues strong warning to vendors at Kuburi Haboba market Previous Post