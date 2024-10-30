Yambio man once labeled ‘devil at birth” seeks support

38-year-old Mboringba Luka Ezekiel, born with a leg length discrepancy recalled riding bicycle with nearly 100 kilograms of coffee for five days to Juba in 2005, a business he wants to restart if he is supported with motorbike to cater for his four children, who are out of school.

According to him, days after his birth, his aunt told his mother he was devil and should be placed inside and drown in a stream, but his mother refused.

After growing up, Bandurusa ventured into a small-scale business, frequently riding his bicycle to buy and sell items in Tambura and Ezo, as well as traveling to different towns in neighbouring DR Congo.

Despite dropping out in Primary Six, the 38-year-old father of seven says he resorted to farming.

Speaking to Eye Radio in Yambio town, Bandurusa says that any support from good Samaritans will improve his livelihood and that of his family.

“I am now surviving only on farming, and if I ask somebody for help and the person gives me casual work, I do it, whether it’s digging a pit latrine or laying bricks.

“However, there are some people who fear giving me work because they think I can’t do it, and they refuse to hire me.

“People thought I would never ride a bicycle in my life, but when I prayed to God, within three hours, I learned how to ride a bicycle.

“So, I am appealing to any good Samaritan who can help me with a motorbike. I can ride it, though I don’t know how much it costs because I only know the price of a bicycle.”

Bandurusa believes that supporting him with a motorcycle will enable him to reach far places in a short time and also carry larger goods compared to a bicycle.

Bandurusu also wants support to acquire mechanical training to help him sustain his livelihood.

“The reason I want a motorbike is that it is one of the fastest means of transport to enable me to do the business I used to do.

“I can go to Sakure to buy my palm oil, rice, cassava flour, or coffee and come back quickly without getting tired on the rough parts of the road unlike a bicycle.

“Also, if there is anyone who can sponsor me or has a place where I can learn how to become a mechanic, I would be happy because I want to learn something that will sustain me.

