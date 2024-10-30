30th October 2024
Civil society demands timetable for extended 24-month transition period

Civil society demands timetable for extended 24-month transition period

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 3 hours ago

Members of the Civil Society Volunteer Task Force on Peace Agreement Implementation participate in a three-day Multi-Stakeholder Civil Society Conference for a Peaceful and Democratic Future, Juba, October 29, 2024. Credit: Michael Daniel/Eye Radio

The Civil Society Volunteer Task Force on the Implementation of the Peace Agreement has called on the unity government to set a clear and actionable timetable for fulfilling the remaining commitments of the peace agreement within the extended 24-month transitional period.

In September 2024, the South Sudanese government announced a two-year extension of the transitional period, delaying the elections initially scheduled for December 2024 to December 22, 2026.

This decision was attributed to the need for additional time to complete essential tasks outlined in the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement, including security sector reforms, the permanent constitution process, and the registration of political parties.

The Task Force emphasizes the crucial role of a specific and realistic timetable in ensuring the effective implementation of these outstanding items.

They highlighted that previous delays have hindered progress and expressed concern that the extended period may not lead to the desired outcomes without a clear schedule.

International stakeholders have also expressed disappointment over the election postponement, viewing it as a setback in the peace process.

They have called on South Sudanese leaders to urgently create conducive conditions for holding elections, stressing that elections are crucial for achieving long-term peace

The Task Force’s call reflects a broader desire among civil society and international partners for a committed and transparent approach by the South Sudanese government to fulfil the promises of the peace agreement and to lay the groundwork for free and fair elections in 2026.

