Rumbek Unv. lecturers vow to continue strike despite a month payment

The academic and non-academic staffs of Rumbek University of Science and Technology have vowed to continue with their strike despite having received their one-month salaries.

The civil servants started the strike on October 1st

Kot Manyuon Thuc, Acting Chairperson Rumbek Academic staff Association says they are demanding for 10-month salary arrears to be paid all at once, citing the one-month payment is not enough.

” We received one-month salaries, that’s December’s salary, and it is not enough for us. It doesn’t cover our debts.

“We are waiting for the government to clear all arrears in order for us to think of resuming a new year of academic activities. They (University administration and the government) have been silent”, he said.

Manyuoun added they have run out of patience and will not resume work in the new year academic calendar until all their dues are fulfilled.

“What we know there is nothing which is lacking in the government. We pay our taxes. Let’s say the revenue is flowing, and the government is getting funding from international financial organizations in the name of South Sudanese, and in the name of all civil servant,s and here we don’t know happened.

“We are not going to change our position this time around. We are continuing demonstration and stay without work.”

Kok Jacob Gok, teaching assistant at Rumbek University of Science and Technology confirmed receiving a month salary three days ago, but said the money is not enough to cover his needs.

“This one is not enough to cover all our needs. We have children who are in need of school fees . We have a lot of flood and there are waterborne diseases, and our children are suffering and we are not being allowed to get loan in the market”, he said.

Meanwhile, Dut Majok who is Chairperson of Non-academic staffs Association Rumbek University says he will report to work as long as the arrears are not cleared.

However, he said if the government pays up to at least for six months, they will compromise and return to work.

” Of course if we receive 6 months and above, than we will just compromise,” he said.

