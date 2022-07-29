Yakani urges SSPDF, Buay’s group to cease hostilities

An activist is calling on the government and armed opposition group loyal to Stephen Buay Rolyang, to declare a ceasefire in Unity State.

Edmond Yakani, Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization, said the situation in Unity is a threat to the revitalized agreement.

The activist called for cessation of hostilities between the SSPDF and the forces of General Buay Rolnyang.

“We want to see that at least ceasefire be reached between the government and the forces led by General Stephen Buay who is fighting in Mayom, and to make sure that if they signed this ceasefire agreement at least to subside the confrontation among them.”

The appeal comes amid renewed hostilities between the SSPDF and the opposition group SSPA in Mayom County in Unity State.

On Thursday, the army spokesperson said the SSPDF clashed with the SSPA armed group, in Mayom County, killing 65 of their fighters.

General Lul Ruai Koang also said a military operation to crackdown on the forces of General Buay Rolnyang, is in full swing.

For his part, Yakani entreated President Salva Kiir to use the conference platform in Kampala to initiate a round-table discussion with peace guarantors on the Unity State situation.

“We want to call upon his excellency president, during the meeting that he is attending in Kampala should reach a round-table with the guarantors and this particular round-table should not undermine development in Unity,” he said.

The security situation in Mayom County showing no sign of tranquillity, following the killing of 19 people in a highway ambush on Tuesday.

The ambush comes only three days after the armed opposition group, loyal to Stephen Buoy Rolnyang attacked the resident of the Commissioner of Mayom County last week, killing him along with 11 other members of the organized forces.

The masterminds of Tuesday’s ambush have not been identified, despite local sources suspecting the SSPA of Stephen Buoy Rolnyang.

On Thursday, the UN Mission in South Sudan condemned Friday’s attack that killed the Commissioner of Mayom County and others in Unity State.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Edmond Yakani urged the warring parties in Unity State to sign a ceasefire.

He called on the Sant’Egidio Community of Rome to mediate for the consensus on the ceasefire.

“We feel that Sant’Egidio should come in and among Sant’Egidio mediation is that at least Stephen Buoy movement should reach a consensus of ceasefire with the government of South Sudan or with the SSPDF.”

