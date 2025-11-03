3rd November 2025

Yakani urges Juba city council to tackle overcrowding, disorder at customs market

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 7 hours ago

Busy route at Customs Market|Courtesy

Activist Edmund Yakani, has urged the Juba City Council to take urgent action to address overcrowding and disorder at Custom Market, one of the busiest trading centers in the capital.

The Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), said the market has become increasingly congested, with traders occupying half of the main road and rickshaws operating in a disorganized manner, posing risks to both pedestrians and motorists.

“The overcrowding and disorganization of Custom Market have created opportunities for criminals who target innocent civilians. We are appealing to the Lord Mayor to organize the area and ensure roads are open for vehicles and safe for people,” Yakani said.

He added that while the city collects taxes from the traders, the funds should be translated into better services and market management for the benefit of those earning their livelihoods there.

Yakani stressed that CEPO is not calling for traders to be evicted but for better organization and road clearance to prevent accidents and protect lives.

“We acknowledge that traders depend on this market to survive in these hard economic times, but order and safety must come first,” he added.

The CEPO director also warned that the current situation paints a negative image of Juba, especially since Custom Market is a key route leading to the University of Juba and serves as one of the city’s main entry and exit points.

He appealed to the Lord Mayor and the City Council leadership to find a durable solution that balances economic activity with public safety and urban order.

