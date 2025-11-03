Adut advocates regional partnerships for South Sudan food security at Africa Agricultural Expo

Senior Presidential Envoy Adut Kiir has called for stronger regional partnerships and technological cooperation to bolster South Sudan’s resilience against floods and enhance food security.

Speaking during her visit to the 2025 Africa International Agricultural Expo (AIAE) at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Adut emphasized the need for South Sudan to embrace modern agricultural innovations and cross-border collaboration.

The annual expo serves as a major platform for cooperation between African and Chinese nations in promoting agricultural technology, investment, and sustainable food systems. It brings together key stakeholders, innovators, and investors to showcase advancements in smart irrigation systems, mechanization, and climate-resilient farming practices.

While touring exhibition stalls, Adut observed various cutting-edge agricultural tools and machinery from several participating countries.

“Some of the machines I have seen here could play a critical role in addressing the challenges our farmers face during the rainy season,” she said. “As many parts of South Sudan are affected by floods, such innovations could help ensure continued food production and rural mobility.”

Adut reiterated that President Salva Kiir has made agricultural development a cornerstone of his national agenda, emphasizing food self-sufficiency and rural transformation.

She said that partnerships with regional agricultural innovators could help South Sudan transition toward greater independence in food production.

The envoy also expressed hope that the Africa International Agricultural Expo partnership model would be extended to South Sudan, enabling local farmers and investors to benefit from technological exchanges and cross-border cooperation.

The 2025 Africa International Agricultural Expo, held under the theme “Gathering Global Agricultural Wisdom, Promoting African Agriculture,” continues to serve as a bridge between innovation and implementation across the continent.

