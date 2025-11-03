Bar Association chair Arop Malueth named head of legal training institute board

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs has appointed the Chairperson of the South Sudan Bar Association, Arop Malueth, as Chairperson of the newly reconstituted Board of the Legal Training Institute (LTI).

South Sudan’s equivalent of the Kenya School of Law and Uganda’s Law Development Centre is the Legal Training Institute established by the 2012 Act.

During a meeting held on Friday in Juba, the Ministry also appointed a secretary to oversee administrative coordination and institutional management within the Institute.

According to post shared on Ministry Facebook page, the newly formed Board comprises members from key legal and academic institutions, including the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, the Judiciary of South Sudan, the University of Juba, the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology and representatives from the Bar Association.

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Dr. Joseph Geng Akech reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening the capacity of legal professionals and institutions across the country.

Dr. Geng stressed that the restructuring of the Legal Training Institute aims to enhance coordination in professional legal education and contribute to broader justice sector.

