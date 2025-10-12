12th October 2025

World Bank: SSP among weakest currencies in 2025

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 7 hours ago

SSP 1000 banknote - courtesy image

The South Sudan Pound has been ranked among the weakest currencies in Africa in 2025, alongside the Ethiopian Birr, according to a new World Bank report released this week.

The report, titled Africa’s Pulse: Pathways to Job Creation in Africa”, was published this month, said the South Sudan has lost 10 percent of its value.

The World Bank attributes the decline to a fall in oil exports following damage to the oil pipeline due to the ongoing conflict in neighbouring Sudan.

The report comes as the national currency continues to struggle against hard currencies, and the cash shortage across the country continues to worsen.

As of Friday, last week, the exchange rate stood at 4668 for 1 US dollar and 5420 for 1 Euro. The buying price for the dollar was 4530 and 5295 for the Euro.

Meanwhile, the report also links the depreciation of the Ethiopian Birr to recent efforts to liberalize the foreign exchange market.

It says the move has led to a spike in the parallel market premium, as businesses face limited access to US dollars in the formal market due to inefficiencies and restrictions.

In contrast, the Ghanaian cedi is reported to be the strongest performing African currency, having appreciated by 20 percent over the past eight months of 2025.

The Zambian kwacha followed as the second-best performing currency, gaining 16 percent in value.

The World Bank attributes the performance of the top currencies to factors such as improved financial conditions, increased foreign exchange flows, higher export earnings from strong commodity prices, and a weaker US dollar.

The Bank of South Sudan is yet to comment on the report.

