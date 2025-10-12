Lukak urges citizens to invest in local development

The Chairperson of the National Chamber of Commerce has called on the citizens to invest their resources in building the country instead of spending money on luxury services in foreign hotels.

Business tycoon Losidik Lukak Legge made the remarks during the official launch of Brilliant Pharmaceutical Company in Juba on Saturday.

Lukak said citizens should use their money to develop the country and not waste it in foreign-owned hotels.

“Our challenge is that although we have gained our freedom, and we thank our leaders who fought for it, we now have the responsibility to act, rather than wait for others. Whether in retail or wholesale, we must take charge. Let our children step up, import wholesale medicines, and supply them to local clinics, that is the right approach. No country is built by foreigners; it is built by its own people,” he said.

He added that South Sudanese should honour the sacrifices of the country’s liberators by building their homes and investing in local businesses.

He said there is no country that can be built by foreigners.

“Some prefer to sleep in expensive hotels with luxury lighting and air conditioning. Instead, build that same comfort in your own home. I thank this company for its efforts — it has now become the third national company in the wholesale pharmaceutical sector. Every step forward brings development,” he said.

