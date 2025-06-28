28th June 2025
Women leaders demand bigger role in peace and politics

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 42 minutes ago

South Sudan women leaders outline recommendations during conference in Juba|By Michael Daniel

A major gathering of women leaders from across South Sudan in Juba concluded at the weekend with a strong call for greater inclusion of women in peace-building, governance, and national development.

The appeal came at the close of a three-day Women’s Leadership Conference held from June 25th to 27 of June in Juba.

Organized under the theme Fostering the Role of Women Leaders in Peacefully Ending the Transitional Period and Beyond,” the event focused on empowering women to take a central role in shaping the country’s future, in line with the South Sudan Women’s Charter.

In a final communiqué, participants urged political parties and national institutions to ensure equal and meaningful participation of women in politics, constitutional reform, elections, and transitional governance structures.

“The conference affirmed the need for equal and meaningful participation of women in all political processes, including party leadership, electoral processes, transitional governance structures, and constitution-making,” said Edmund Yakani, a prominent civil society advocate who delivered the statement on behalf of the organizing committee.

“We call on political parties and national institutions to adhere to and surpass the 35% affirmative quota for women. We urge the relevant government institutions to adopt gender-sensitive policies that support women as candidates, voters, and electoral officials in the 2026 elections and beyond,” Yakani added.

The communiqué also recognized the role of women in promoting peace and addressing inter-communal violence, calling for the deployment of mobile peace teams led by women to facilitate reconciliation, trauma healing, and recovery.

On security reforms, participants demanded the unification of forces under one command and greater inclusion of women in the implementation of peace agreements.

Additional recommendations included equal access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities for women and girls, particularly in marginalized regions.

Delegates also proposed the creation of a Women’s Development Fund to support women-led businesses and innovation hubs, alongside stronger partnerships with the private sector to enhance vocational training and digital inclusion.

The document was signed by representatives of women’s and children’s rights groups, the Ministry of Gender, and private sector organizations, and was witnessed by senior government officials and international dignitaries.

28th June 2025

