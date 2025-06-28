Iran holds state funeral for military leaders and scientists killed in war with Israel

A state funeral has been held in Iran for about 60 people, including military commanders and nuclear scientists, who were killed during the 12-day war with Israel.
Coffins draped in the Iranian flag, bearing portraits of deceased commanders, were flanked by crowds near Tehran’s Enghelab Square.
The conflict ended with a ceasefire earlier this week, after the US became directly involved by bombing key nuclear sites in Iran.
Huge crowds of mourners dressed in black chanted slogans, waved Iranian flags and held portraits of those killed.
Ahead of the event, a media campaign urged people to participate, with authorities providing free bus and metro rides. Government offices were shut for the day.
Among those laid to rest on Saturday was Mohammad Bagheri, the highest-ranking military officer in Iran who was the chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces.
Bagheri was to be buried with his wife and daughter, who were killed in an Israeli strike. In total, Iranian authorities said 627 people were killed in Iran. Israeli officials said 28 people were killed in Israel following missile attacks by Iran.
Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards, and nuclear scientists, including Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi – head of Azad University in Tehran – were also among those laid to rest.
The funeral was attended by prominent figures, including Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani – an advisor to the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – state television showed. Shamkhani was injured in an Israeli strike earlier this month.
It comes after US President Donald Trump said he would “absolutely” consider bombing Iran again.
Published 9 hours ago
