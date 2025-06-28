Iran holds state funeral for military leaders and scientists killed in war with Israel

A state funeral has been held in Iran for about 60 people, including military commanders and nuclear scientists, who were killed during the 12-day war with Israel.

Coffins draped in the Iranian flag, bearing portraits of deceased commanders, were flanked by crowds near Tehran’s Enghelab Square.

The conflict ended with a ceasefire earlier this week, after the US became directly involved by bombing key nuclear sites in Iran.

Huge crowds of mourners dressed in black chanted slogans, waved Iranian flags and held portraits of those killed.

Ahead of the event, a media campaign urged people to participate, with authorities providing free bus and metro rides. Government offices were shut for the day.