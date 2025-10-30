Woman and 12-year-old girl among seven killed in Lakes State violence

At least seven people, including a woman and a 12-year-old girl, have been killed and five others injured in separate incidents in Lakes State between Tuesday and Thursday, according to state authorities.

Lakes State Minister of Information, William Koji Kerjok, told Eye Radio that the victims were attacked by suspected armed criminals believed to have come from Unity State’s Panyijar County.

Koji said the attackers raided a fishing centre along the Nile in Yirol East County, killing seven people and injuring four others who are currently receiving treatment.

Among those killed were a young girl, a woman, elderly men, and several young people.

He added that an unknown number of residents fled during the attack, and their whereabouts remain unclear.

“Yeah, it is very unfortunate. Once again, criminals from Panyijar launched an attack on people along the Nile in Yirol East, killing seven individuals. About four others were injured, and several people were scattered and are still hiding in the bush,” he said.

Unity State authorities have not yet responded to the allegations made by the minister.

Koji condemned the attack and urged Unity State authorities to investigate the incident, bring those responsible to justice, and promote peace between the two neighbouring states.

In a separate incident on Wednesday, one woman was injured in Rumbek Town when armed youths clashed with security forces.

Koji said the confrontation happened after the youths were found carrying firearms in the town — an act banned by the state government.

He condemned the violence and called on young people to respect the law and cooperate with security agencies to maintain peace.

“It was a group of armed youth who moved through the town in large numbers and clashed with the patrolling security team. We want to warn our youth who possess firearms that it is a red line to use or carry them within the town,” he said.

“This is strictly prohibited. The government does not tolerate armed individuals moving along highways or within the towns of Lakes State, it’s something we rarely see and will not allow. Unfortunately, one woman was caught in the crossfire and sustained injuries, but she is now in the hospital and in stable condition,” he added.