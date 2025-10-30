30th October 2025

Gumbo Rape Trial: Court frames charges against seven, acquits one

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

A picture showing inmates at the Juba Central Prison. Photo credit: Curtesy

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The Mobile Court in Juba Prison today formally framed charges against seven men accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in the Gumbo Sharikat area this past June.

This action marks the close of the first phase of the high-profile trial, which resulted in the acquittal of one suspect found to have been wrongly arrested.

The trial, which began earlier this month, initially involved 13 suspects accused of gang-raping the minor. After hearing the prosecution’s case, the court formally framed charges against seven individuals and discharged one suspect whom the victim single-handedly identified as having been wrongly arrested and not present during the attack.

The Charges and Court Procedure

The seven accused face four severe charges, such as joint criminal acts, criminal intimidation through anonymous communication, unlawful detention for sexual assault, and robbery.

Defense lawyer Advocate Godfrey Victor Bullen confirmed today that the court has completed the procedural stages, which included hearing testimony from the complaint, the investigator, the victim, and prosecution witnesses.

Next Steps in the Trial

Advocate Godfrey stated that the seven accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“The next step will be for the defense for the accused person to bring their witnesses,” said Advocate Godfrey.

“After hearing the witnesses, the court will now enter into the final decision on whether the charges are sustained or not sustained, and whether the accused are guilty or not guilty.”

The defense is scheduled to bring its witnesses on Saturday. The court’s final decision will follow the hearing of all evidence.

Advocate Godfrey also stressed the defense’s role: “It is our responsibility not to make somebody who is not a criminal. It’s not our responsibility to incriminate anybody.”

