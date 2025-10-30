Kiir’s UAE Mission: Foreign Ministry confirms economic potential push

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation today confirmed that President Salva Kiir’s official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is to promote South Sudan’s economic potential. This announcement was made as the Ministry outlined the country’s comprehensive diplomatic agenda.

Ministry Spokesperson Apuk Ayuel Mayen told journalists the president, who left the country on Saturday, October 25, is engaging Emirati officials to deepen bilateral relations, attract investment, and promote South Sudan’s economic potential.

Speaking at its monthly media briefing, the Foreign Affairs spokesperson stated that the month’s activities directly reflect the nation’s foreign policy goals.

Ambassador Apuk underscored the government’s commitment to advancing peace, regional cooperation, and strategic international partnerships.

She said President Kiir anchored a month of robust diplomatic activity in October, driving both economic engagement abroad and high-level UN coordination at home.

Earlier in the month, on October 17, the President met with Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, to discuss coordination on peacekeeping and the implementation of UNMISS priorities.

Ambassador Apuk also reports that the Foreign Minister, Monday Semaya Kumba, led several high-level engagements, focusing on economic cooperation and regional peace.

She said on regional focus, Minister Kumba undertook a working mission to Sudan, meeting with senior officials, including the President and the Minister of Energy, to discuss trade, energy, border management, and infrastructure.

The Spokesperson also hosted Uganda’s Minister of State for Northern Uganda for talks on cross-border cooperation.

On international ties, she added that the Minister held bilateral meetings with counterparts and envoys from South Africa, India, Cuba, Norway, Turkey, China, and Japan. South Sudan also ratified its membership in the African Minerals Strategy Group, strengthening its role in resource governance.

Ayul said the Ministry engaged in consultations with UNMISS and UNDP to review development partnerships.

In the Abyei file, the spokesperson stated that the Deputy Minister Akuei Bona Malual and a delegation are currently in Ethiopia meeting with UN and regional officials to brief them on the situation in Abyei ahead of an upcoming UN Security Council report.

She stated that Undersecretary Ambassador Agnes Osuaha represented the Ministry at the 5th Aswan Forum in Egypt and oversaw the launch of an International Humanitarian Law training program.

During the briefing, Spokesperson Apuk confirmed the Ministry is closely monitoring reports of the deportations of South Sudanese nationals from Sudan.

“It was encouraging that recently, women who had been deported were reunited with their children,” Apuk said. She confirmed that diplomatic engagements are ongoing with Sudanese authorities to ensure the safety and reunification of affected families and that plans for repatriation could be revisited.

Apuk concluded: “The ministry continues to advance South Sudan’s diplomatic agenda through focused engagement, regional cooperation, and strategic outreach to support peace, stability, and sustainable development for our people.”

