30th October 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Politics | Regional   |   Kiir’s UAE Mission: Foreign Ministry confirms economic potential push

Kiir’s UAE Mission: Foreign Ministry confirms economic potential push

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 3 hours ago

FILE: Ambassador Apuk Ayuel Mayen, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, addresses the media on Saturday, November 23, 2024 – Eye Radio/Lou Nelson

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation today confirmed that President Salva Kiir’s official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is to promote South Sudan’s economic potential. This announcement was made as the Ministry outlined the country’s comprehensive diplomatic agenda.

Ministry Spokesperson Apuk Ayuel Mayen told journalists the president, who left the country on Saturday, October 25, is engaging Emirati officials to deepen bilateral relations, attract investment, and promote South Sudan’s economic potential.

Speaking at its monthly media briefing, the Foreign Affairs spokesperson stated that the month’s activities directly reflect the nation’s foreign policy goals.

Ambassador Apuk underscored the government’s commitment to advancing peace, regional cooperation, and strategic international partnerships.

She said President Kiir anchored a month of robust diplomatic activity in October, driving both economic engagement abroad and high-level UN coordination at home.

Earlier in the month, on October 17, the President met with Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, to discuss coordination on peacekeeping and the implementation of UNMISS priorities.

Ambassador Apuk also reports that the Foreign Minister, Monday Semaya Kumba, led several high-level engagements, focusing on economic cooperation and regional peace.

She said on regional focus, Minister Kumba undertook a working mission to Sudan, meeting with senior officials, including the President and the Minister of Energy, to discuss trade, energy, border management, and infrastructure.

The Spokesperson also hosted Uganda’s Minister of State for Northern Uganda for talks on cross-border cooperation.

On international ties, she added that the Minister held bilateral meetings with counterparts and envoys from South Africa, India, Cuba, Norway, Turkey, China, and Japan. South Sudan also ratified its membership in the African Minerals Strategy Group, strengthening its role in resource governance.

Ayul said the Ministry engaged in consultations with UNMISS and UNDP to review development partnerships.

In the Abyei file, the spokesperson stated that the Deputy Minister Akuei Bona Malual and a delegation are currently in Ethiopia meeting with UN and regional officials to brief them on the situation in Abyei ahead of an upcoming UN Security Council report.

She stated that Undersecretary Ambassador Agnes Osuaha represented the Ministry at the 5th Aswan Forum in Egypt and oversaw the launch of an International Humanitarian Law training program.

During the briefing, Spokesperson Apuk confirmed the Ministry is closely monitoring reports of the deportations of South Sudanese nationals from Sudan.

“It was encouraging that recently, women who had been deported were reunited with their children,” Apuk said. She confirmed that diplomatic engagements are ongoing with Sudanese authorities to ensure the safety and reunification of affected families and that plans for repatriation could be revisited.

Apuk concluded: “The ministry continues to advance South Sudan’s diplomatic agenda through focused engagement, regional cooperation, and strategic outreach to support peace, stability, and sustainable development for our people.”

Currently on air

21:00:00 - 21:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan joins Djibouti, Uganda, and Ethiopia to create regional transport corridor 1

South Sudan joins Djibouti, Uganda, and Ethiopia to create regional transport corridor

Published October 26, 2025

Election chief proposes use of 2008 census, 2010 constituencies in 2026 elections 2

Election chief proposes use of 2008 census, 2010 constituencies in 2026 elections

Published October 27, 2025

SSPDF Chief orders armed forces to treat Red Belt vigilantes as ‘enemies’ 3

SSPDF Chief orders armed forces to treat Red Belt vigilantes as ‘enemies’

Published October 28, 2025

Finance Ministry announces October salaries paid on target 4

Finance Ministry announces October salaries paid on target

Published October 24, 2025

Central Equatoria demands UPDF withdrawal from Kajo-Keji 5

Central Equatoria demands UPDF withdrawal from Kajo-Keji

Published October 29, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

CDF Nang orders Tonj to surrender guns, Twic East to vacate site

Published 37 minutes ago

Church leader urges home-grown peace to restore South Sudanese dignity

Published 3 hours ago

Kiir’s UAE Mission: Foreign Ministry confirms economic potential push

Published 3 hours ago

Woman and 12-year-old girl among seven killed in Lakes State violence

Published 3 hours ago

Gumbo Rape Trial: Court frames charges against seven, acquits one

Published 4 hours ago

CES, BoSS, EU Chiefs pledge support for Women in Aviation

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
30th October 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.